An analysis of the first four days of early voting in the March 6 primaries indicates that the fabled rebellion against the Republican social conservative leadership may not be materializing.
texas democrats
A new book from Mary Beth Rogers hopes to show Texas Democrats a path out of the wilderness.
It's not much, but it's what they have.
With less than two weeks until the general election, signs in Lubbock and Beaumont have been defaced and stolen.
Julián Castro's speech at the Democratic National Convention brought on a wave of nostalgia about Ann Richards, the last Texan to grace that stage.
A primer on the San Antonio mayor, who was recently thrust into the national spotlight after he was tapped to deliver the DNC's keynote address.
A Democrat has not won statewide office in Texas since 1994, prompting wealthy Texas Democrats to send their political donations to fund out-of-state races.
Rick Perry’s stumbles on the national stage have inadvertently highlighted the weakness of his opposition back home—Texas Democrats.
Sifting through the dumpster behind the Democratic party headquarters, I came across discarded copies of this memo. From: Your Democratic leaders To: All Democratic voters Re: Election strategy To all Democrats in Texas: We have determined that the best strategy for Democrats in this election is to vote in the…
From a release by the Washington-based Lone Star project: With 2010 candidate filing now closed, it’s apparent that Texas Democrats have filed their strongest slate of candidates in years. We can expect that our ticket will be led by Houston Mayor Bill White who brings an impressive resume and unquestioned…