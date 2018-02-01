Chris Fullerton performs the final song of the beloved Texas songwriter.
Texas Music
We set out to hear what our state sounds like. We brought back the latest and best of Texas music—so listen up.
With fewer words and a lot more synth, Ramirez proves his songwriting chops stretch beyond roots music.
With their fourth record, the Austin septet solidifies their place as one of the hardest-working, hardest-drinking, and most compelling acts in the state.
A candid conversation with ”the Houston Kid."
The honky-tonk celebrates its seventy-fifth anniversary with two Texas country icons.
With their forthcoming EP, the singer-songwriters seek to raise awareness for an issue that hits both of them close to home.
Generations of Willie devotees came together to revel in music and good times with the Red Headed Stranger in his own backyard.
The Austin-based one-man band channels George Jones to create a honky-tonk ballad that’s the perfect soundtrack for drowning your woes in the company of your demons..
To honor the lifework of his ”musical father,” Texas country star Randy Rogers purchases the historic honky-tonk that launched his career.