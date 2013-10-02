Photo c/o Tyler Frazer Pitmaster: Tyler’s Barbeque, opened 2010 Age: 45 Smoker: Wood-fired Cabinet Smoker Wood: Mesquite Tyler Frazer took a converted Long John Silvers and turned it into a unique Panhandle barbecue joint. The menu itself isn’t so unique. You’ll find all the barbecue standards, but it’s his methods that buck the…
Tyler Frazer
Our first visit to Tyler’s Barbeque was a failure. The staff was friendly and the food was great, particularly the tender brisket with its peppery crust and subtle smoke ring, but we arrived too late to try the pork ribs, whose praises were being sung all over the High Plains.