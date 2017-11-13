A Tyler man is feeling a little hot under the collar.
tyler
Rose Diamond once ruled the world of smoked turkey. In 1938, customers in New York, Miami, and Hollywood enjoyed her smoked turkeys shipped out from her Fort Worth home. According to The Claude News, they brined for at last ten days before being smoked in a brick pit in Diamond’s…
Decent barbecue staples in a carefully cultivated atmosphere.
The hand-painted wooden sign reads “Pat’s Barbecue,” but everybody calls it Pat Gee’s after its late founder, Mack Henry “Pat” Gee, who opened this barbecue shack east of Tyler, deep in the piney woods, sometime around 1963. Pat, his wife Vida, and their seven children lived just up the hill…
A colorful man with a colorful bird had a hard time in the Tyler police station.
It was a phone call that brought me back out to Hickory Hill BBQ. It sits along a stretch of State Highway 31, right on the western edge of the East Texas pine curtain. I’d driven by it a few times, but always found it closed, then owner Kerry Shaw…
It's an impossible situation for everybody, but legal ownership goes to the people who are listed on the microchip.
Routine maintenance work at On the Border was intended to make sure the kitchen's fire prevention system worked. Two alarms and eight department units later...
An excerpt from S.C. Gwynne's September cover story on Johnny Manziel, which will officially hit newsstands (and the web) on August 21. (Illustrations by Nathan Fox. Color by Jeromy Cox.)
Owner Nick Pencis isn’t going to take it anymore. For years he felt compelled by regional tastes to serve lightly seasoned briskets without a speck of fat on them. But when he renovated his restaurant in 2012 (adding a new bar and patio along with an impressive pit room), a…