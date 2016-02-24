If you don’t know it, can’t remember it, or won’t sing it, what good is it?
UGK
The veteran rapper won’t perform his music at Rice for any amount of money. School is for teaching.
How did rapper Bun B become Houston’s unofficial mayor?
On his new album, Trill O.G.; his late partner, Pimp C; and more.
As part of the rap outfit UGK—his partner was the late Pimp C—the Port Arthur rhyme veteran has earned many a peer admirer in the notoriously prideful hip-hop world. He is working on his second solo album, II Trill, and appears this month at Austin’s South by Southwest Music Conference…
As part of rap outfit UGK—his partner was the late Pimp C—the Port Arthur rhyme veteran has earned many a peer admirer in the notoriously prideful hip-hop world. He is working on his second solo album, II Trill, and appears this month at Austin’s South by Southwest Music Conference and…