Where to Eat Now: The state’s best chefs are serving up quail egg shooters, smoked chocolate cake, and a sense of adventure.
Where to Eat Now
Check out our roundup of last year's best new restaurants, where you can sink your teeth into everything from jellyfish salad to the world's finest beefsteak.
Variety is on the menu at the ten best new restaurants in the state.
Once a year, I sort through my dining notes and come up with a list of my favorite dining spots of roughly the past twelve months. We modestly call the resulting story, traditionally published in February, “Where To Eat Now.” On its face, it is an honor roll of…
The senior editor on beer gardens, communal dining, and escargots.
Read a Q&A with Patricia Sharpe.
Jalapeño sausage–stuffed quail, lemon-pepper-marinated fried chicken: The trend for most of the best new restaurants last year was comfort food with pizzazz. But then along came Uchiko to wow us with its mouthwatering take on Japanese fusion. Who says you can’t buck a trend?
