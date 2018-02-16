The venerable grocery chain purchased the food delivery startup for an undisclosed amount.
whole foods
The two German stores are looking to supplant HEB and Whole Foods in your heart.
”Alexa, buy a massive international supermarket chain.”
This is the most complicated that thinking about cake has ever been.
The company has since rescinded the oranges, and people with disabilities are disappointed.
Today in ”Sure, why not?”: Some 365 by Whole Foods stores will apparently offer tattoos.
It’s rare for a major corporation to get involved in a contentious, racially charged political protest, but the Austin-based supermarket chain decided to take a side in Baltimore.
Trinity East Energy sues Dallas, Whole Foods' stock takes a dip, and more from the week in business.
The Houston-based says it has dismissed George Zimmer, its founder and executive chairman. The company didn't give a reason for the abrupt firing of Zimmer, who built Men's Wearhouse from one small Texas store using a cigar box as a cash register to a men's retail empire.
The company's stocks shot up thirteen percent on news that CEO Michael Dell might work with private investors to buyout shareholders.