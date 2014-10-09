wrongful conviction
Streamlining the Quest to Overturn Wrongful Convictions

Apr 21, 2014 By Maurice Chammah

The Innocence Project of Texas receives thousands of letters each year from prison inmates proclaiming their innocence. So do a number of other innocence clinics around the state, which is why the Lubbock-based nonprofit wants to establish a single system for screening letters.
The Guilty Man

May 13, 2013 By Pamela Colloff

Twenty-six years after Michael Morton was sent to prison for a murder he didn’t commit, his wife’s killer was finally brought to justice.

The Missing Gun

Mar 22, 2013 By Pamela Colloff

On the third day of Mark Alan Norwood's capital murder trial, an old friend testified that Norwood sold him the .45 that disappeared from Michael Morton's home after his wife, Christine, was murdered in 1986.
A Q&A With Pamela Colloff

Jan 21, 2013 By Stephanie Kuo

The executive editor on writing about wrongful conviction cases, interviewing Hannah Overton in prison, and recognizing that things may not be as they seem.
Across The Line

Jan 21, 2013 By Michael Hall

Was the quaint East Texas town of Mineola home to a horrific child sex ring? Were the three people sent to prison last year for running it guilty? Was justice served? Depends on which district attorney you ask.

