A local legend in Wichita Falls claimed that a fifteen-foot sailboat was somehow parked inside the attic of a building downtown. Resident Jim Loudermilk heard that it belonged to a young Navy recruit who put it there right before he shipped off to World War II. When the building was sold to a new owner, Loudermilk was allowed to climb into the attic and check the story out for himself. There, buried under decades of dust and debris, was a Snipe, an eight-hundred-pound racing sailboat made in Mississippi and popularized in the 1930s.

The owner offered it to Loudermilk under two conditions. One: he had to figure out how to get it down. And two: he would restore the old watercraft to its original glory.

See the story play out in this dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.