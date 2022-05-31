With an eye for the sky, one man has kept his focus on urban dive-bombing birds of prey, like the peregrine falcon or red-tailed hawk. From the banks of Lady Bird Lake to the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, it’s easy to spot Chris DuCharme with his long grey beard and huge camera lens, always pointed upward.
His images show the value and simple pleasure of disconnecting, if only for a moment. In this video from Texas Country Reporter, Ducharme discusses his work and how his passion is fueled by encouragement from his late wife.
