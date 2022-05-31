Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

With an eye for the sky, one man has kept his focus on urban dive-bombing birds of prey, like the peregrine falcon or red-tailed hawk. From the banks of Lady Bird Lake to the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, it’s easy to spot Chris DuCharme with his long grey beard and huge camera lens, always pointed upward.

His images show the value and simple pleasure of disconnecting, if only for a moment. In this video from Texas Country Reporter, Ducharme discusses his work and how his passion is fueled by encouragement from his late wife.