Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the backroads of Texas.

Joshua Rodrigues has always been passionate about food, but it wasn’t until a friend scolded him about cracklins that he downright fell in love.

Through his kitchen jobs on tugboat crews and social meetups at the local Knights of Columbus, Rodrigues had earned a reputation as a great cook. Everyone loved his homemade boudin, but when a fellow Knights member introduced him to cracklins—bewildered that he hadn’t cooked them before—Rodrigues felt like he had discovered his life’s purpose.

As demand for his food grew, he opened Big Doobie’s Boudin and Cracklins food truck. It has since become the hub for Cajun food in Port Arthur, and is loved by the community.

In this video from Texas Country Reporter, get a taste of Cajun culture from the Texas coast.