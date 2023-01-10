Former roper and country music singer Larry Callies was always a cowboy at heart, but when he was growing up, he rarely saw any representations of Black cowboys, despite a rich history. So in 2017, he founded the Black Cowboy Museum, which features a collection of artifacts, memorabilia, and news clippings honoring the people who were once painted out of the picture of the Western lifestyle.
Texas Country Reporter
The Black Cowboy Museum, in Rosenberg, Fills an Important Gap
Larry Callies is on a mission to shine a light on the legacy of cowboys who looked like him.
