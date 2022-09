Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

There’s not much going on in Paint Rock, a small town along U.S. 83 as you pass from the Hill Country into West Texas. The population is just a few hundred people, but creative types like Randy Kiser of 3 Nail Ironware find themselves right at home. Amid flying sparks in his blacksmith shop, Randy methodically hammers out carbon steel skillets, one by one.

In this latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter, get a behind-the-scenes look at the craftsman’s process.