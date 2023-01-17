Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

When Heidi Frazier began homeschooling her children, she noticed how important reading was for young minds. She began thrifting children’s books for a home library, but when her husband’s company was looking to get rid of thousands of books it had in its possession, she had the idea to create a used-book store that could also function as the only library in the little town of Lexington.

Today, she admits digital screens are had to compete with, but she doesn’t think there should be any barriers to the wonderful worlds unlocked by books. In this video, Texas Country Reporter visits her store, 40 Acre Wood, where books are sold, loaned, donated, read, and discussed—and where every child who walks through the door gets to take home a book for free.