Inside a small, unassuming building in Tyler lies an explosion of flavors. C Rojo’s Taqueria blends Rogelio and Carrie Tellez’s Mexican and Chamorro origins, featuring tacos with grilled meats and seafood alongside flavors of mango, coconut, and pineapple. Texas Monthly taco editor José R. Ralat reviewed the restaurant in 2020, and the one-of-a-kind kitchen is still going strong. Meet the owners in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter, and get a taste of their highly specific—and highly personal—culinary fusion.
Meet the Couple Behind the Tropical Taqueria in East Texas
