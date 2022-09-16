Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Isolated on the High Plains of the Texas Panhandle sits Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, an all-in-one home, school district, and community for disadvantaged youth. Founded in 1939, the Boys Ranch history is a complicated one, including former residents’ allegations of abuse from the 1950s through the 1980s. But the ranch says it’s evolved.

Today the community serves boys and girls, and its programs have expanded from rodeo to rocketry. In this video, Texas Country Reporter visits the classroom of Barre Wheatley, whose program has attracted the interest of universities hundreds of miles away.