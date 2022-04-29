Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

It took one bad landing to define the rest of Chris Morris’s life. Paralyzed from the waist down after a motocross accident in 2014, the teenager thought he would never ride again—that is, until he saw auto racing and the screaming crowds at oval tracks under the night lights.

Now, with his family as his pit crew, Morris climbs from his wheelchair into the driver’s seat in his modified race car equipped with hand controls. He compares the experience to driving an airboat. In this video from Texas Country Reporter, he competes at the Heart ‘O Texas Speedway outside Waco. The race doesn’t go according to plan, but nonetheless, Morris is happy with the finish—happy to be back in the race.

