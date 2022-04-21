Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

A fifth-generation New Orleans native, Sharon Richardson never imagined leaving Louisiana for Texas, but when Mother Nature strikes with a hurricane, plans change. After evacuating to Austin, with her life turned completely upside down, Sharon said she just did what she knew how to do: cook.

Her business started with homemade pralines (a word she insists is pronounced “PRAH-leens”) and later introduced all sorts of Creole and Cajun fare she was missing: meat pies, chicken étouffée, and crawfish fettuccine, to name just a few.

In this video from Texas Country Reporter, Sharon takes viewers behind the scenes of her catering business, Christen’s Gourmet Pralines, named after her daughter.