For any writer, publishing more than fifty books is a major accomplishment. But former television producer Claire Mestepey has gained a bit of fame for doing it while having cerebral palsy.

Sitting in front of a bank of computer screens at her home near Houston, she churns out one book after another for her series of Whimsy Word Search coloring books. The themes and difficulty levels vary with each book, and every page is carefully crafted by Claire—from idea to layout to publishing.

In this video from Texas Country Reporter, hear from Claire and her husband about the creative process. Despite her success, she’s quick to add that she’s no different than anyone else. “I’m really just trying to make a living,” she says.