Stacey Phillips and Tiffany Woodall are passionate about the students in their special education program at West Brook Senior High. For them, teaching is a calling, and they are always looking for new opportunities for their students—enter Cookie Day.

What started as a simple fundraiser for a movie field trip has become a beloved school-wide tradition. The program builds important independence skills, but also connects students across all classrooms. It’s pretty sweet, and not just because of the freshly baked cookies.

