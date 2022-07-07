Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Dawna Gillespie spends her mornings bathed in the fluorescent glow of a light table, tracing out intricate designs that serve as blueprints for her line of original jewelry. She considers her handmade earrings and necklaces to be singular works of art, and she has never crafted the same piece twice.

Each one starts as a flat, shiny piece of copper or brass. Then she cuts every curve and bend by hand—no computers or assembly lines here. Just good old-fashioned elbow grease, and up to two weeks of snipping, sawing, and arranging.

See the results in this video from Texas Country Reporter.