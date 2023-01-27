Kyle DeLaughter grew up in the aisles of his family’s grocery store in Maud, just southwest of Texarkana. Eventually, he took the reins of DeLaughter’s Grocery & Deli, known for scratch-made country cooking, fresh meats from an in-house butcher, wild-game processing, and the friendly charm that defines close-knit communities. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.
DeLaughter’s Is the Little Grocery Store That Could
Small-town pride and family ties have kept this independently owned grocery and deli going strong since 1977.
Comments