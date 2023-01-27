Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Kyle DeLaughter grew up in the aisles of his family’s grocery store in Maud, just southwest of Texarkana. Eventually, he took the reins of DeLaughter’s Grocery & Deli, known for scratch-made country cooking, fresh meats from an in-house butcher, wild-game processing, and the friendly charm that defines close-knit communities. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.