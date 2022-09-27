Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

When Kingsville survived off the massive, legendary King Ranch, Harrel’s Kingsville Pharmacy was where every cowboy and cattle buyer from miles around came to soothe what ailed ’em.

Today, pharmacist Nick Harrel—with his signature handlebar mustache—dispenses medications and advice to five generations of customers at the same counter once helmed by his grandfather, who opened the business in 1916. Even the old soda fountain still offers hand-mixed soft drinks and milkshakes.

