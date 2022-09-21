Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

For 40 years, Kenneth Henneke has bred and distributed game fish to nearly every creek, pond, lake and river in Texas. At his hatchery in Hallettsville, he developed a particularly aggressive catfish known as a hybrid blue catfish that has caught the attention of researchers and anglers alike. At 82 years old, he still oversees the breeding and sales of the hybrid catfish, along with bass, perch, and tilapia. Tag along in this dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.