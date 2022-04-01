Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Toward the end of the Great Depression, West Texas jewelry maker Chase Holland designed a small tie clip that looked like a miniature Western spur. He gifted the clips as gestures of gratitude to people who had helped him out during those difficult years. One of the early designs made it all the way to the desk of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Brant Horner is now the head jeweler at Holland’s company and shares ownership with the founder’s grandson. In this video from Texas Country Reporter, Horner shows how he handcrafts and personalizes each miniature spur, using tools and templates passed down for generations.