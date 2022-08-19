Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

More than six decades ago, Johnny Ingram and his wife, Edith, started collecting the odd and ends that would eventually become the Museum of Measurement and Time in the East Texas town of Jefferson. The collection itself was detailed in the Texas Monthly series Texas Excess, which celebrates hobbyists and hoarders across the state, but for an up close account of the man behind countless clocks, maps, and measuring tools, look no further this interview from the latest season of Texas Country Reporter.