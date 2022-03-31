Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

For over three decades, James H. Evans has managed to craft a career out of photographing the beauty of the desert and the people that keep the spirit of West Texas alive. His work has evolved from botanical lampshades to ranch landscapes, and he has previously been covered by both Texas Monthly and Texas Country Reporter.

In this video, TCR revisits the photographer 28 years later at his home, in Marathon, where he reflects back on how his career came to be.