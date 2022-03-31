For over three decades, James H. Evans has managed to craft a career out of photographing the beauty of the desert and the people that keep the spirit of West Texas alive. His work has evolved from botanical lampshades to ranch landscapes, and he has previously been covered by both Texas Monthly and Texas Country Reporter.
In this video, TCR revisits the photographer 28 years later at his home, in Marathon, where he reflects back on how his career came to be.
related video: TCr’s First visit to James H. Evans
Watch Texas Country Reporter’s 1994 profile of James H. Evans, featuring his unique lampshade photography.