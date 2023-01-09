Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

When Austin-based Mo Pittle quit his job in advertising to start a restaurant, he decided to use his flair for boldness when picking the name for his restaurant, JewBoy Burgers. In an interview with Texas Country Reporter, Pittle explains that while some find it contentious, it’s merely a reflection of himself. The menu combines traditional Jewish fare with Tex-Mex flavors, and, of course, burgers.