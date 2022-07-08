Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

There’s being good with your hands, and then there’s hatmaker Jimmy Pierce. If something can be assembled, fabricated, or fixed, then Jimmy’s probably done it in his litany of past jobs at a bowling alley, in a metal fabrication shop, and at a theater, where he built sets.

Now Jimmy applies that mechanical mind to servicing the decades-old equipment in his hat shop in Hutto. He designs and shapes everything from cowboy hats to fedoras—customized for each person’s face and personal style.