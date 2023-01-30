Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Many people may know Lindale as Miranda Lambert’s hometown, but locals Kaitlin and Jeremiah Cagle are catching attention with their charming old-school candy shop, located just a block off Main Street. While the couple has introduced a new line of sweets, they are best known for hand-pulled peppermint made with tools and techniques passed down from the store’s original owners. The process is performed in a kitchen with large windows facing the sidewalk, and attracts crowds of onlookers. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.