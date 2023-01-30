Many people may know Lindale as Miranda Lambert’s hometown, but locals Kaitlin and Jeremiah Cagle are catching attention with their charming old-school candy shop, located just a block off Main Street. While the couple has introduced a new line of sweets, they are best known for hand-pulled peppermint made with tools and techniques passed down from the store’s original owners. The process is performed in a kitchen with large windows facing the sidewalk, and attracts crowds of onlookers. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.
The Last Peppermint Show: An East Texas Candy Shop Keeps a Tradition Alive
Lindale Candy Company has been creating hand-pulled peppermint since 1946 and is one of just a handful of places left in the nation that use the old-fashioned process.
