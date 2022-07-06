Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

In 1986, a banker in Pampa, Texas, reluctantly made a loan to Victor Laramore, who promised to serve the area as the only locksmith, safecracker, and downright lifesaver. Every day, from far-flung corners of the Texas Panhandle, Laramore comes to the rescue, dispatched from his office in Pampa.

In this video from Texas Country Reporter, Laramore explains the promise he made to his mother back in 1986 when he started his long drive. He would never charge for emergency calls that involved children and the elderly. And no matter the distance, he still stands by that pledge, seven days a week, 24 hours a day.