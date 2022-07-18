Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Marcus McGee is one of the lucky few to make a career out of something he loved in childhood. In downtown Wichita Falls, McGee opened Maniac’s Mansion, a haven for video game fans old and new. It’s a nostalgic arcade wonderland, where the eight-bit lights shine bright, the games are always set to “free play,” and the parents are just as giddy as their kids—if not more so.

In this interview with Texas Country Reporter, McGee explains that while he can’t bottle up and sell memories, he can help create new ones.