There’s nothing desert dweller Bob Freeman loves more than woodworking in his garage on the outskirts of Marathon.
Years ago, he was inspired by a workshop with an archaeologist who taught about Indigenous heritage in North America. The archaeologist showed a traditional wooden flute, and the haunting, beautiful sound it created set Freeman on a new life path. He began handcrafting flutes alongside his lead collaborator, his wife, and sharing the history of Native American two-chambered flutes.
“It is the most relaxing, the most mesmerizing, the most unusual sound that I have ever heard,” he says. Watch more in this video from Texas Country Reporter.
