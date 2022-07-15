Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

There’s nothing desert dweller Bob Freeman loves more than woodworking in his garage on the outskirts of Marathon.

Years ago, he was inspired by a workshop with an archaeologist who taught about Indigenous heritage in North America. The archaeologist showed a traditional wooden flute, and the haunting, beautiful sound it created set Freeman on a new life path. He began handcrafting flutes alongside his lead collaborator, his wife, and sharing the history of Native American two-chambered flutes.

“It is the most relaxing, the most mesmerizing, the most unusual sound that I have ever heard,” he says. Watch more in this video from Texas Country Reporter.