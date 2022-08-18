Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Bathed in fluorescent lamplight with the moon hanging heavy overhead, Stuart Marcus points out a particularly colorful moth resting on a large white sheet. As founding manager of the Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge and host of the annual Moth Night Out event, he gives people an up-close look at the creepy-crawlies that have warmed his heart.

“Everybody talks about butterflies,” he explained. “I show some of the ugly ones, but I show a lot of the beautiful ones. And people say, ‘That’s a moth?’ Yes, that’s not a butterfly—that’s a moth.”

Even in retirement, Marcus hopes that with each Moth Night Out, he can inspire others to fall in love with these incredible insects. See them for yourself in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.