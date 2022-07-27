Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Nigel and Shane Mushambi of Missouri City are wise beyond their years. The teenage brothers will tell you they’re just like anyone else their age, but a quick scan of their résumés shows just how extraordinary they are.

They started making desserts at ages three and five, launching a baking business before either reached junior high. According to their website, 2 Bros. in the Kitchen does custom orders and corporate events, but their extensive list of charity initiatives is what sets them apart.

Their business has grown so quickly that the family’s dining room had to be converted into a prep space, but in this dispatch from Texas Country Reporter, the industrious duo pauses to reflect on the life lessons they’ve learned.