Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas

Things are not quite what they seem inside Performance Plus, an unassuming muffler shop in Odessa. Along with getting an entire exhaust system overhaul, you can browse rooms piled high with vintage action figures, model cars, and memorabilia.

The shop’s founder, Montie Smith, started collecting toys when he was a child, and before he knew it, his collection had outgrown his home. So he hauled it over to some spare space at his auto shop, creating an impromptu toy museum with everything from to Furby dolls to Johnny Lightning die-cast cars.

Smith passed away last year, but his love of hot rods and toy collecting lives on at the garage. Take a peek at his massive collection in this video from Texas Country Reporter. Pro tip: pause the video to spot all the nostalgia-tinged details.