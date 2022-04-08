Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Roel Flores started working in cotton fields with his father and grandfather when he was six years old and became a full-time migrant worker at the tender age of fifteen. Many decades later, his childhood memories stayed with him—long, hot days spent under the South Texas sun, along with conjunto music that brought joy during hardship. When his daughter bought him a set of paints and brushes, he began to put those memories on canvas.

In this video from Texas Country Reporter, Flores explains what motivates his art, which he hopes inspires others to stay connected to their culture and never forget the past.