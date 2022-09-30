 Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporterthe long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Sally Maxwell has spent more than fifty years mastering scratchboard art, and her incredibly detailed, hyperrealistic wildlife portraits command a hefty sum. In this video from Texas Country Reporter, step inside her woodland art studio, where a soft, persistent scratching sound emanates from her artist’s table as she puts thousands of scratches into a black clay board.