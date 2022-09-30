Sally Maxwell has spent more than fifty years mastering scratchboard art, and her incredibly detailed, hyperrealistic wildlife portraits command a hefty sum. In this video from Texas Country Reporter, step inside her woodland art studio, where a soft, persistent scratching sound emanates from her artist’s table as she puts thousands of scratches into a black clay board.
Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter, the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.
