It was at one time the social and economic center for Stephen F. Austin’s colony, but today fewer than a thousand people live in the rural community of San Felipe, whose history contains a surprising tale of sacrifice during the Texas Revolution.

Now a $12 million museum commemorates the drastic measure taken by the early colonists that slowed down Santa Anna’s army. And no one is more proud to share that story than current mayor Bobby Byars, a descendant of one of the original residents who helped reestablish the community after the war.

In this video from Texas Country Reporter, Byars and museum site manager Bryan McAuley take viewers back to that moment in history.