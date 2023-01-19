Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Retired firefighter Craig Joseph grew up in Houston’s Third Ward, where his grandparents, Frank and Mattie Jones, became anchors of the neighborhood when they opened This Is It in 1959. The soul food cafe has moved between locations over the years, but the recipes and the dedication of Joseph’s family have never changed. Texas Country Reporter visits the local favorite in the latest dispatch.