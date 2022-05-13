Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Every Texan knows the official state flower (the bluebonnet) and the official state bird (the mockingbird). However, fewer are aware of the official state fish (the Guadalupe bass), much less the fact that it was on the path to disappearance just a few decades ago, before it received its title in 1989.

Tim Birdsong is one of the biologists working with Texas Parks and Wildlife to save the Guadalupe bass, which is exclusively native to the Edwards Plateau. In this video from Texas Country Reporter , Tim invites all Texans take an interest in the state’s fish and natural ecosystems.

