J. B. Gallegos has just one word for the action of spackling a perfectly even layer of masa onto a corn husk: art. His family built its legacy in the West Texas town of Fort Stockton by mastering this technique.

Since 1947, the Comanche Tortilla & Tamale Factory has cranked out a steady supply of authentic Mexican staples like tortillas, tamales, and salsa. J.B. is the third-generation manager of the daily grind at this takeout kitchen. In this video from Texas Country Reporter, J.B. explains how he and his four brothers feel a responsibility to preserve not just their family business but also the “lost art” of tamale making.