A brilliant blue building has stood watch over Houston for over 45 years, and today it’s the largest and oldest privately owned comic book store in the state. Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore is a purveyor of half a million comic books and collectibles. From DC to Marvel, every universe is represented, making this the perfect paradise for comic-book lovers everywhere. Heck—even the store’s legal documents are comics.

In this video from Texas Country Reporter, the store’s owner, T. J. Johnson, explains how sci-fi and fantasy play an integral role in the world around us.