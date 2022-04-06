Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Hidden away on the campus of Hill College in Hillsboro, the Texas Heritage Museum gives a tangible record of historical events, paying special attention to various conflicts over the years. Along with its rotating exhibits, the museum is also an extensive repository for Civil War history.

“We’re the only archive in the nation that has a capsule of histories on every Confederate and Union unit during the war,” says John Versluis, dean of the museum.

In an interview with Texas Country Reporter, Versluis describes the collection, which invites visitors to experience the personal stories of men and women during wartime through detailed maps, photographs, diaries, and unpublished manuscripts.