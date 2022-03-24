Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

In a cavernous former foundry in Houston, Michelle O’Michael stands on a milk crate so she can reach the surface of her welding table. Sparks, soot, smoke, and steel make up her palette as this sculptor creates monumental art pieces for public spaces all over the country.

O’Michael and her husband, Steve Archer, take O’Michael’s visions, which start as tiny sketches, then engineer and fabricate huge, spiraling, free-form steel sculptures—shapes that resemble the ways planets spin, storm clouds roll, and plants grow.

In this video from Texas Country Reporter, O’Michael and Archer invite viewers into their welding shop.