Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Nacogdoches local Mike Woody has worked as a forester, a carpenter, and a cabinetmaker. With such an obvious expertise in wood, one would think his retirement hobbies would follow suit.

Not exactly.

These days, he studies the towering pines that surround his self-built cabin and creates impressively intricate metal sculptures that he sells online, twisting trunks and leaves from simple fence wire. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.