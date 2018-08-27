His podcasts were removed from Apple and Spotify. He was banned from YouTube and Facebook. So Infowars host Alex Jones, suddenly shut out from most major social media platforms, began expanding his content on lesser-utilized services. Earlier this month, on Twitter—one of the few heavy hitters that hasn’t taken long-term action on Jones’s accounts—he started directing people toward the company’s slimly-utilized page on social blogging site Tumblr.

They can take our Facebook, Apple, Spotify, Tunein, Youtube, Stitcher, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Flickr, Vimeo, Sprout, Mailchimp & Disqus but they'll never take our………..Tumblr! 🤣🤣🤣 Get the free app while you still can: https://t.co/vm914ii1lhhttps://t.co/BifgnMVgS5 pic.twitter.com/d1BEhEHGK8 — infowars (@infowars) August 14, 2018

Tumblr is a different beast from the other social networks listed in the tweet from Infowars. Other services have policies around harassment, hate speech, or other kinds of speech, but Tumblr’s is decidedly more laissez-faire. Users are asked not to publish direct threats of violence, but otherwise, their rules read, “If you encounter negative speech that doesn’t rise to the level of violence or threats of violence, we encourage you to dismantle negative speech through argument rather than censorship.”

That policy makes Tumblr a comfortable home for Jones. As Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been debating with users for several weeks whether Jones’s account violates the company’s terms of service, that’s not a concern on Tumblr. But even if Jones didn’t have to worry about being banned from Tumblr, Infowars deleted the page earlier this month.

Infowars didn’t issue a statement about why it removed itself from the platform, but a segment of the site’s users say they did everything they could to make the platform a hostile environment for Infowars—using the same site rules that made it potentially hospitable to the conspiracy theory site. The blog JustSomeAntifas summarized what she believed happened: “alex jones made a tumblr because he knew tumblr wouldn’t kick him off, and they didnt… but what alex jones wasn’t prepared for was the fact that because this website is so lawless we can endlessly harass him ourselves… and so he deleted.” Infowars did not respond to a request for comment.

The woman who runs the JustSomeAntifas account, a student named Monique Thebo, explained what happened to Texas Monthly in greater detail. “On Twitter, you get banned for swearing at someone,” she said. “On Tumblr, you don’t get banned unless the literal federal government demands Tumblr remove people. The exact environment that allowed for Alex Jones to still exist on a social media website was the one that allowed for the account’s demise.”

Essentially, she says, they used the platform to send “relatively horrific asks, submissions, etc.” to the account’s inbox, along with “nonsensical spam like transcripts to The Room” (the B-movie that inspired the 2017 James Franco film The Disaster Artist). “None of that is against Tumblr’s rules and regulations, and even if it were, Tumblr staff would never make a move to delete that many people off their website.”

Tumblr has a reputation for being a safe haven for social justice-minded users, a group that Thebo describes as a “very active and very loud” on the site, even if they’re in the minority. In fact, she says, had Jones stuck it out and learned how to work within the format of Tumblr (which prizes commentary and direct interaction with users, rather than posting links to external pages, which can be a successful media strategy on Facebook and Twitter), he might well have found himself connecting with a sizable audience among Tumblr’s users.

“If the account stuck around a little longer, we would have seen its audience blow up, but because it was deleted within three days, he’ll never know he had an audience on that website to begin with,” she says, noting that “Tumblr has a huge Nazi population”—a group that Jones doesn’t self-identify with, but which, as Reveal noted last week, has leaders who consider him to be “an entry point for a number of our people.” Those users, Thebo says, “Have their own harassment campaigns, and they’re not removed from the website, either.”