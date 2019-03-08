At SXSW, HBO and Amazon Go Over-the-Top on “Immersive Experiences”

SXSW is no stranger to big-money activations, where corporate sponsors pay a fortune to turn an Austin parking lot into something massive and unusual to promote their brand. AMC once put a miniature re-creation of Coney Island, complete with a Ferris wheel, on Congress Avenue. Doritos used to pay artists like Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube to perform from inside a 40-foot-tall vending machine. And while SXSW has changed in recent years, the ridiculous events are still very much a part of the festival in 2019.

This time out, the buzzword is “immersive,” and two of the biggest names in entertainment—HBO and Amazon Prime—are both competing for the title of the fest’s most-talked-about event, as they promote Game of Thrones and the forthcoming miniseries Good Omens, respectively.

The “immersive” part of the experience that each brand brought to Austin is a theatrical spectacle in which visitors interact with costumed characters who are essentially live-action role-playing their way through the event. This stuff isn’t new—the New York theater performance Sleep No More popularized it as high art in the early ’10s, and it’s not really much different from a haunted house or a renaissance faire—but as brands continue to look for ways to bring something to SXSW that can inspire the sort of you-had-to-be-there FOMO that gets the festival crowd talking about whatever it is they have to promote, something that can only exist on an in-person basis is a strong fit.

These things, for the most part, are pretty neat. At “Bleed for the Throne,” HBO’s event at East Austin’s Fair Market, visitors (who are encouraged to donate blood for the Red Cross) experience a brief multimedia tour through the show’s history before being ushered outdoors to what feels like a full, Game of Thrones–based ren fair. There are Wildlings, Dothraki, and Stark and Lannister bannermen in costumes that presumably came directly from the set of the show; sword fights; fortune tellers secreted away in tents to read palms; bards playing a selection of tunes from the show’s soundtrack; horses; and intense “red woman” witches prone to making dramatic eye contact. Inside the Fair Market Hall, fans are treated to a 24-piece choral concert, accompanied by a full early music orchestra, performing 30 minutes of the show’s score as priestesses honor the names of those who’ve bled on the premises.