Back when the Texas Monthly staff was planning our February “Love Letters to Texas” collector’s issue celebrating the Texas icons and oddities that so many of us treasure, we wanted to find a way to get our readers to join in on the fun. Inviting you all to write full-length love letters would have been a bit too much to ask, so we partnered with Six-Word Memoirs to draw up a challenge requiring both brevity and creativity: write a love letter to Texas in just six words. You did not let us down with the responses you shared on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and our website. From odes to Whataburger to ruminations on the starry Texas sky, your wide array of to-the-point love letters painted a vivid picture of our diverse state.

We've compiled some of our favorite entries here, but taking a spin through the #LoveLettersToTexas hashtag on Twitter will show you even more.

Odes to Texas’ Peerless Cuisine

Full before dinner, too much queso — @chamber0fsecret on Twitter

Te amo muchísimo, RGV botana platters — @bourbonitis on Twitter

Whataburger has my heart (and wallet) — Cristy in Buda

Regarding breakfast tacos, San Antonio wins — Amanda in Arlington, Virginia

Frito Pie & a cold Shiner — Rashda in Houston

Expressing Your Love for the Great Outdoors

Longhorns and bluebonnets under wide skies — Sam on Facebook

Red River sunsets and Saturday dances — Karen in Lake Kiowa

Doves at dawn, fireflies at dusk — Mike in Volente

Big Bend: America’s still unsung gem — Larry in Columbus, Ohio

Windows down/two-lane highway/thunderstorms ahead — Katie in Sherman

A Few More Favorites

These Lucchese ropers match my yarmulke —@rabbijonsiger on Twitter

Take the feeder, not the freeway — Jon in Eastbourne

Who wouldn’t brag they’re from Texas? — @zebragal on Twitter

H-E-B samples on a Saturday afternoon — Tamara in San Antonio

One more trip down the Comal! — @jazziethechow on Instagram

Thank you to all of our readers who rose to the challenge! If you missed out on the action, we’d still love you hear your six-word love letter to Texas. Send it to us at [email protected] or share it on social media with the hashtag #LoveLettersToTexas.