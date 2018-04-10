The Culture

A Domecoming to Remember

Thousands of Houstonians turned out to get a last look at the Astrodome before its renovation.

By
Michael Hardy
Date
Apr 10, 2018
Share
Notes

Fans line up to view the interior of the Astrodome and the memorabilia showcased inside.

Photograph by Todd Spoth

Astrodome

When the Astrodome opened to the public on April 9, 1965 with an exhibition game between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees—led by Mickey Mantle, who would use the occasion to chalk up both the first hit and the first home run in the vast new stadium—the 47,000-plus spectators were greeted at the turnstiles by ticket-takers, known as Space Cadets, dressed in blue and orange spacesuits, complete with a glass-fronted space helmet. They were then led to their seats by one of the dozens of female ushers, or Spacettes, identically outfitted in gold lamé skirts, epaulettes, and Astrodome-shaped pillbox hats. “It was such an exciting event when the Dome opened,” explained Barbara Hauser, one of the original Spacettes. “People came from all over the world to see it.”

Half a century later, visitors returned to the Astrodome for a less festive occasion—to say goodbye to the stadium before its $105 million renovation into an event space and parking facility. Thousands of people made a final pilgrimage to the Astrodome on Monday: long-time Houstonians, out-of-towners, recent Astros bandwagon fans, and even Spacettes like Hauser, who wore a replica of her uniform from 1965.

Barbara Hauser, who was an original “Spacette” in the 1960s and 1970s, shows off a replica of her old uniform during her visit.

Photograph by Todd Spoth

Astrodome

The last remaining sections of the iconic “rainbow” seating sit on display for fans to view.

Photograph by Todd Spoth

Left:

Barbara Hauser, who was an original “Spacette” in the 1960s and 1970s, shows off a replica of her old uniform during her visit.

Photograph by Todd Spoth

Right:

The last remaining sections of the iconic “rainbow” seating sit on display for fans to view.

Photograph by Todd Spoth

The Astrodome Conservancy, the non-profit organization that oversees the long-shuttered stadium, organized yesterday’s “Domecoming” to give Houstonians a last look at their city’s most iconic building and to raise money to help keep it alive. The 25,000 free tickets were snapped up less than two hours after they went on sale, and on Monday afternoon the line to get into the stadium stretched nearly all the way around the Dome. As children played on the freshly mown grass, beer vendors made their way along the slow-moving line, selling Dome Faux’m (pronounced ‘Foam,’ natch), a cream ale created by Houston’s 8th Wonder Brewery in honor of the sudsy concoction once served at the Astrodome.

“Coldest foam in the dome!” Earl Lloyd called out as he pushed his beer cart down the line. Lloyd worked as a vendor at the Astrodome from 1992 until 1999, when the team moved to Minute Maid Park. Today, he works concessions at Minute Maid and at nearby NRG Stadium, but like many other Houstonians, he remains nostalgic for the Dome. “Man, that was so much fun,” he said. Beer sales for Domecoming, he had to admit, were somewhat lackluster. “This is a history crowd, not a drinking crowd.”

Ruben Rodriguez, 29, had left work early to attend the event. He was in line with his mother, his girlfriend, two of his sisters, and two nephews. Rodriguez, who wore an Astros t-shirt and cap, remembered going to Astros games as a family bonding experience when he was growing up. “So much happened here,” he said, mentioning Selena’s famous 1995 concert during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “Minute Maid Park is good, but it’s not the same. This has history.”

Astrodome Tattoo

A fan shows off his Astrodome tattoo.

Photograph by Todd Spoth

Astrodome

Fans enter the stadium through the original loading dock entrance.

Photograph by Todd Spoth

Left:

A fan shows off his Astrodome tattoo.

Photograph by Todd Spoth

Right:

Fans enter the stadium through the original loading dock entrance.

Photograph by Todd Spoth

Once inside the Astrodome, visitors were treated to an exhibition of Astrodome memorabilia, including original scale models of the structure, vintage Astros and Oilers jerseys, the former lockers of Astros greats Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio, and the home plate from the final Astros game at the Dome. Oilers Hall of Famer Elvin Bethea was on hand to chat with visitors, as were Astros slugger Jimmy Wynn and Oilers quarterback Dan Pastorini.

But the biggest attraction, of course, was the Dome itself, which has sat vacant since 2005, when it was briefly reopened as an emergency shelter for New Orleans residents fleeing Hurricane Katrina. Most of the brightly colored, padded seats have long since been ripped out and sold to fans, leaving only a small section of yellow and orange seats in the upper deck. Most of what used to be the playing field is now used for storage: giant stacks of rolled-up Astroturf and padding were everywhere.

Carmen Tydings and Jamie Muffoletto had taken off work and driven down from Austin to take this final look at the Dome. “We used to have season tickets right over there,” Tydings said, pointing to a section of the stands near an advertisement for Continental Airlines. Near them in line was J.J. Henderson, an officer with the Houston Police Department who has been working security for the Astros since their final year in the Dome. He showed off his Astros championship ring, which owner Jim Crane recently gave to every team employee.

Astrodome
A fan in a throwback Houston Astros jacket takes a photo of the iconic domed roof from the interior.

Photograph by Todd Spoth

Henderson recalls playing high school football games in the Dome in the 1970s. “The artificial turf had these zippers where the sections were put together,” he said. “If you landed on one of those zippers, you were losing some skin.” Suddenly, Henderson spotted Pastorini, the quarterback who led the Oilers to the AFC Championship game in 1979 in the heart of the “Luv Ya Blue” era. The police officer walked over and introduced himself, saying he was a huge fan. Pastorini graciously acknowledged the praise and shook Henderson’s hand.

As he walked away, the police officer shook his head in wonderment, genuinely starstruck.

“Best arm I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Trending

  1. The Raid on YFZ Ranch, Ten Years Later

    April 6, 2018 By Katy Vine

  2. Trump’s Deployment of Troops to the Border: What You Need to Know

    April 5, 2018 By Leif Reigstad

  3. The List: The Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas

    May 22, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Share
Tags: History, Sports, Astrodome, Astros, houston

Comments

Recommended

01
Houston’s “Bean” Sculpture Looks a Lot Like Chicago’s, and Everyone Feels Weird About It

By Dan Solomon

02
Alex Bregman #2, Marwin Gonzalez #9, Carlos Correa #1, and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
The Astros Are Back and Better Than Ever

By John Nova Lomax

03
Barbecue Inn
Fry It Up at Barbecue Inn

By Daniel Vaughn

04
Arthur Palacios in Isabella Court
The Old World Charms of Houston’s Isabella Court

By Lauren Smith Ford

05
Yearning for Zion Ranch Raid
The Raid on YFZ Ranch, Ten Years Later

By Katy Vine

06
Robert Griffin III
Will Robert Griffin III’s Comeback Attempt Stick?

By Dan Solomon

07
Menu items to enjoy at your next Texas Rangers game include the Dilly Dog, Vegan Grande Nachos, the Lays Homeplate Chicken Sandwich, Pickle Fries and the Triple B sandwich.
The Best and Worst of the Absurd New Rangers’ Ballpark Menu

By Texas Monthly

08
Kacey Musgraves Golden Hour
25 Things We Love About the New Kacey Musgraves Album

By Texas Monthly

09
Tony Rancich.
Through the Looking Glass at Sonic Ranch

By Katy Vine

10
Maren Morris.
Maren Morris Is Living the Western Life in the Video for ‘Rich’

By dan solomon

11
Michael Brown Top Colleges
The Best Thing in Texas: Micheal Brown Gets Into Twenty Top Universities

By Doyin Oyeniyi

12
Texas Monthly Live!
On May 4, Come See ‘Texas Monthly’ Like Never Before

By Tim Taliaferro

Latest

A Domecoming to Remember

By Michael Hardy

25 Things We Love About the New Kacey Musgraves Album

By Texas Monthly

At Dressed to Kilt, Honoree Mattress Mack Walked the Runway

By Texas Monthly

Wingman Brothers Smoke House in Marble Falls

By Daniel Vaughn

Menéndez: Does Texas Still Need to Spend $800 Million on Border Security?

By R.G. Ratcliffe

Through the Looking Glass at Sonic Ranch

By Katy Vine

Maren Morris Is Living the Western Life in the Video for ‘Rich’

By dan solomon

The Best Thing in Texas: Micheal Brown Gets Into Twenty Top Universities

By Doyin Oyeniyi

On May 4, Come See ‘Texas Monthly’ Like Never Before

By Tim Taliaferro

The Texanist: Hi, I’m From East Texas! Uh, Where Is That, Exactly?

By David Courtney

How Screenplays Describe Characters From Texas

By Dan Solomon

The Raid on YFZ Ranch, Ten Years Later

By Katy Vine

Texas Monthly